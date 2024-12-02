Alibaba Cloud launches Global Marketplace, AliLaunch for tech partners

This new programme allows international technology partners to enter China market through Alibaba Cloud’s initiatives.

By leveraging Alibaba Cloud, AliLaunch assists technology partners overcoming obstacles that international companies have when expanding into China including scalability and technology compatibility. Through AliLaunch, these partners can leverage joint ventures, marketplace partnerships and wholesaling to capitalise on this growing market.

As the first step in creating the cloud computing TMall for the China market, the AliLaunch programme can serve as an online “store” where enterprises in China will have access to different technology partners and can deploy software or services through Alibaba Cloud. AliLaunch currently lists 11 technology partners from US, Europe, Japan and Thailand, including SAP, SUSE and HERE.

The technology partners cover operating systems, network infrastructure, security, databases and streaming media. The market paves the way for technology partners like SAP to explore the China market further through its strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud. The Global Technology Partners participating in Alibaba Cloud’s marketplaces include: SAP, SUSE, HERE, Hitachi Data Systems (HDS), Check Point, AppScale, AppEx Networks, Haivision, Hillstone Networks, Wowza Media Systems, TrueIDC.