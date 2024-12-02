Alibaba Cloud launches ecommerce livestream solution





Built upon Alibaba Cloud’s content delivery networks (CDNs), the new solution leverages the cloud video processing technology to ensure an uninterrupted signal transfer between sellers, buyers, and the nearest distribution center.

The solution provides a range of features with minimal latency for virtual sales sessions, including livestream replays, product video showcases embedded into livestreaming windows and real-time subtitle translation for cross-border livestreams, among others. It also supports end-to-end and device-to-cloud livestreaming, helping smaller merchants to launch their own sales sessions.

The livestream solution was issued alongside over 20 other products, solutions, and updates during the virtual Alibaba Cloud Summit 2021 to further help businesses on their digitalization journeys. Among the offerings, the seventh generation of Alibaba Cloud’s Elastic Compute Service (ECS 7) and an updated cloud-native Data Management Service (DMS) will debut in Asia followed by the rest of the global markets.