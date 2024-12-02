Alibaba Cloud launches AI model for intelligence transformation

The new AI model will be integrated across Alibaba’s businesses to boost user experience in the future. Moreover, the company’s customers and developers will be able to access the model to create customised AI features in a cost-effective way, which would open the door to a new era of ecommerce and digital payments.





The future is bright with Alibaba Cloud

The digital tech branch mentioned it will lower the cost options for the most important cloud products, including its Elastic Compute Service (ECS), and Object Storage Service (OSS) by introducing new instances, where necessary. The main purpose of the move is to make computing more affordable for companies looking to expand their business opportunities in a new AI era in China.





Integrating AI into Alibaba’s businesses to build tailored models for customers

Alibaba will integrate Tongyi Qianwen into all business apps across the platform’s ecosystem to guarantee an improved user experience, which will include enhanced enterprise communication, intelligence voice assistance, ecommerce, search, navigation, and entertainment. Based on Chinese and English language capabilities, the model will become the first one to be deployed on DingTalk, Alibaba’s digital collab workplace and app development platform.





At the same time, the Tongyi Qianwen-powered DingTalk will deliver efficient workplace communications, from summarising meeting notes to turning meeting conversations into text, writing emails, and even draft business proposals and promotion campaign plans.

To further enable companies to get the best bang for their buck, Alibaba Cloud will offer clients access to the Tongyi Qianwen tool on the cloud and further help them build customised large language models. In addition, developers will be able to access Alibaba Cloud’s AI tool to create in-house AI apps at scale, which will bolster the AI software ecosystem across various sectors, from logistics to manufacturing, retail, media, finance, energy, and others. Tongyi Qianwen is available for China-based developers for beta testing.

New features will be later added to Tongyi Qianwen, which include multimodal capabilities like image understanding and text-to-image, all designed to overall boost customer’s experience, and drive sales.