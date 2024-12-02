Alibaba builds smart car for new aeon in mobile IOT payments

The RX5 is able to interpret voice commands and navigational instructions, and will also enable drivers to pay for parking spaces and reserve them via Alibaba’s Alipay payment platform, where the car itself is the ID. Thus there is no need for any credit card.

Also the car’s ‘intelligent map’ doesn’t use GPS or WiFi to determine the car’s location, the company claims. The car is also able to offer a personalised experience for multiple drivers by way of an ‘Internet ID’ that is saved for each driver, which pulls up specific preferences for music, AC temperature, even dining preferences based on past visits.

The company says the goal is to connect all of vehicles to its IOT ecosystem, where they can all intercommunicate with each other with the aim of delivering a more convenient experience for users at home or while on the move. YunOS president Zhang Chunhui said their IoT OS will be open to other developers who want to enrol their systems into the connected ecosystem.