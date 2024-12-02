Alibaba, Ant Financial strengthen cooperation with ICBC

According to ChinaTechNews, Alibaba and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) will launch a new partnership in which they will become each other's customer.

In the financial business sector, the parties involved will continue to optimise the cooperation model by focusing on customer experience. Accordingly, they will explore electronic payment settlement, cross-border financial cooperation, and scene finance.

With respect to fintech, the parties involved aim to streamline exploration in key technological sectors like data intelligence and financial technology in order to accelerate joint innovation of financial products via digital technology.



