Alibaba and Disney to launch DisneyLife in China

DisneyLife provides Alibaba customers in China with family friendly digital experience. DisneyLife is a holistic home-based kids and family digital destination available in the Chinese market. It features a vast collection of Disney and Pixar’s most loved movies, animation series, games, e-books, songs, travel services and Disney theme parks and resorts information and much more.

The Mickey Mouse-themed device will be available for pre-sale via Tmall.com from December 15th and will cost RMB 799 (USD 125.00) inclusive of a one year subscription of DisneyLife of a base package. Set within a Disney environment, families are transported into the world of Disney. Families can enjoy Disney and Pixar’s most popular family feature films including “Frozen”, “Cinderella”, “Big Hero 6”, “The Lion King”, “Tangled”, “Toy Story”, “Monsters University”, “Cars’, “The Incredibles”, and many more movies.

Favorite animation series including “Sofia the First”, “Little Einsteins”, “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse” and “My Friends Tigger and Pooh” will also be on display. As well as the great line up of games is a digital library of e-books for kids, and a song for every day with hundreds of tunes at launch. All content offered and served is via Wasu Media Network Co. Ltd.

At a touch of a button, subscribers can access their favorite Disney merchandise. They can also obtain information about, and plan a visit to Hong Kong Disneyland as well as Shanghai Disney Resort when it opens in 2016. In addition to the DisneyLife experience, shoppers can access other Alibaba products and services.