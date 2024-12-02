Alibaba: air cargo industry change a must due to cross-border ecommerce

One-third of the USD 3 trillion global ecommerce market is cross-border trade, which is growing faster than domestic sales, theloadstar.co.uk reports. Air freight will be still in demand but at the same time ecommerce requires the air cargo industry to make changes.

Air freight companies need to integrate more with other logistics companies, market places and transactions. IT capabilities will be very important in the future. Alibaba marketplaces were experiencing bottlenecks with air freight, due to restrictions on products with batteries, liquids and powders.

“We’re seeing the stagnation in general cargo, and the rapid decline in consolidations and their viability for freight forwarders and scheduled airlines. On the other hand, everything to do with post and express is growing at double and triple digits.”, said Stan Wraight, co-founder of Strategic Aviation Solutions International.