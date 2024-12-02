Alibaba adds sourcing channel to facilitate cross-border trade

The ecommerce company announced it is adding a new channel for buyers seeking standardized goods rather than tailor-made products on Alibaba.com, the companys B2B site. The new avenue, in addition to a parallel channel for customized offerings, will distinguish different buyers by identifying their unique needs, thus enhancing their chances of procurement.

Backed by intelligent algorithms, Alibaba.coms digital trade platform allows customized displays of offerings to buyers, hence adding to the chances of procurement. According to company figures, Alibaba.com serves 150 million registered users around the world, by giving suppliers the tools needed to reach a global audience, and helping buyers target products and suppliers across 200 economies in an efficient manner.

In 2018, the site announced the launch of a one-stop digitalisation solution for Chinese exporters, helping sellers with matchmaking, branding, payment and escrow services, logistics and the cross-border supply chain.