Alibaba acts at government level to sell French items on Tmall

Alibaba signed the three-year agreement in May 2014 to provide French e-tailers with express enrollment support for Tmall.com, dedicated services and online promotion and marketing support on the platform.

Furthermore, Alibaba’s affiliate company China Smart Logistics and Alipay will join Alibaba’s initiative by providing French e-tailers with logistics capabilities and payment remittance, respectively.

The two French government agencies charged with executing the agreement, namely UBIFRANCE and the Invest in France Agency, will, in turn, work to help increase the volume of French exports to China among companies seeking to grow their businesses through ecommerce,

Founded in 1999, Alibaba is responsible for Tmall.com, AliExpress, Alibaba.com and Alipay. The company is preparing for an IPO in the US is valued at nearly USD 170 billion and is expected to be valued at USD 250 billion after it starts trading.

UBIFRANCE is the French Agency for International Business Development and reports to the French Ministry of Economy and Finance as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, making it the heart of governmental export support framework. Invest in France Agency (IFA) promotes and facilitates international investment in France.

