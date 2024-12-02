Alibaba acquires Germany-based big data startup Data Artisans for USD 103 mln

Data Artisans was founded in 2014 by the creators of open source Apache Flink to bring real-time data applications to the enterprise. Global companies such as Alibaba, ING, Netflix and Uber use Flink as the stream processing engine to power real-time analytics, search and content ranking, and fraud detection.

Alibaba has been working with Data Artisans since 2016. Data Artisans is on record as raising USD 6.5 million over two rounds, most recently a Series A in 2016 led by Intel Capital, but there was a seemingly unannounced Series B, which closed in 2018.