Alibaba acquires AdChina

AdChina claims to be China’s largest multi-screen integrated advertising platform. AdChina owned nearly 50% marketshare in 2012, according to intelligence issued by the research firm, iResearch. Their online platform reached 486 million monthly unique visitors in December 2011 according to a report issued in February 2012 by the Defense Cyber Crime Institute (DCCI). Their mobile platform provided advertisers with access to 249 million monthly unique visitors in December 2011.

AdChina’s online publisher base comprised 409 publishers in China, including 20 of the top 50 websites in China based on rankings from Alexa.com, a third-party website, as of February 1, 2012. According to its official website, AdChina reaches 97% of China internet users on a monthly basis. On mobile side, it integrated over 60 thousand mainstream APP resources covering over 80% mobile internet users in China.