Aliaswire integrates Mastercard Bill Pay Exchange

Banks and businesses that use DirectBiller can offer improved billing and payment experiences to customers who prefer to pay their bills through a bill pay aggregator or their financial institution’s bill pay service.

As part of the process, Aliaswire will partner with Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions to offer Mastercard’s Bill Pay Exchange through the Citi Present and Pay. The latter allows US-based institutuional clients to digitally distribute bills to customers through a variety of communication channels, including mail, mobile web, and SMS/ text. Also, it can collect corresponding bills via credit and debit cards, instant payments, ACH, and a series of alternative payment methods (APMs).