Aliant rolls out domestic crypto payment solution

The payment solution, which was designed in-house, processes crypto payments for new and existing merchants and converts cryptocurrency to USD. It features a new web interface, an API for ecommerce integration, mobile applications for IOS and Android, a virtual terminal with an email invoicing feature, and a risk monitoring tool and reporting.

Aliant has acquired a banking relationship with a publicly traded domestic bank to facilitate all payments for the new payment solution, which is fully compliant with current federal regulations and adheres to all KYC and AML rules.

According to the official press release, Aliant became one of the first payment processing companies to offer merchants the ability to accept cryptocurrency payments in September 2017. In May 2018 it announced a partnership with iPayment, which opened its crypto solution to over 137,000 merchants.