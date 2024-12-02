Alfamart to accept GCash QR code payments

Those who want to pay via QR codes can do so by registering to the GCash app and follow the steps to unlock this payment method. Around 700 branches of the chain’s total 1100 branches in the Philippines are now ready to process transactions made directly through smartphones, which consumers believe to be safer, faster, and more convenient, according to the company.

Regulated by the Central Bank of the Philippines (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas), the money-issuer and remittance agent GCash counts for more than 20 million registered users across the country.

According to inquirer.net, the Alfamart group will be expanding this payment option in all its 1,100 Filipino locations.