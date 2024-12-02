ALEXACHUNG integrates buy now, pay later option from Laybuy

The collaboration enables ALEXACHUNG to give its customers even more flexibility when making payments, whilst also benefitting from Laybuy’s proven risk-free approach, with retailers receiving full payment up-front while Laybuy takes all of the credit risk. The service allows customers to spread the cost of purchases over six equal weekly payments.

Laybuy is particularly known among millennial consumers, who increasingly want more flexible ways of paying responsibly, without having to resort to credit cards and expensive interest rates. Laybuy allows brands like ALEXACHUNG and Footasylum in the UK to offer customers this flexibility, with an interest-free option to spread the cost of aspirational purchases. Laybuy also uses credit checks powered by Experian to set responsible credit limits.