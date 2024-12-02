'Alexa, Pay for Gas' goes live nationwide in the US

According to the press release, thanks to the collaboration, consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles devices like Echo Auto, or the Alexa app on smartphones can simply say, pay, and be on their way when they fuel up at an Exxon or Mobil station.

Moreover, when customers pull up to the pump and say ‘Alexa, pay for gas’, Alexa will confirm the station location, pump number, and then activate the pump. The customer can then select the fuel grade on the pump and begin fueling, with payment completed automatically after fueling.

Furthermore, the commerce experience – including geo-location at Exxon and Mobil stations, pump activation, payment processing, and payment tokenization – is powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv. ‘Alexa, pay for gas’ payments are made digitally via Amazon Pay, allowing consumers to securely use the payment method associated with their Amazon account. Additionally, no additional sign-up or separate account is required.