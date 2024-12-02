Alexa can now help users choose a credit card

Users can now ask NerdWallet to find the best credit card. Then, Alexa leads them through a series of questions about their credit-card desires, spending habits and credit score range, such as “Do you like to keep things simple, or are you trying to maximise rewards?” Once they answer those questions, Alexa suggests a card.

In addition, for some of the cards recommended, Alexa can provide a phone number consumers can immediately call, through voice command, if they want to apply right away.

Earlier in April 2018, Amazon allegedly revealed plans to investigate the use of voice assistant Alexa to allow users to make direct person-to-person (P2P) money transfers.