Alevon partners with iDenfy for identity verification services





Following this announcement, the collaboration will introduce an optimised level of security and efficiency to the high-end and luxury art leasing market by leveraging iDenfy’s AI-powered identity verification system. This feature was integrated into Alevon’s onboarding workflow directly.

In addition, iDenfy’s identity verification toolset is currently incorporated into Alevon’s customer relationship management software (CRM) via Zapier, which is set to enable the luxury art company to integrate the ID verification process with minimal manual intervention and complicated coding. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Alevon x iDenfy partnership

According to the official press release, iDenfy’s Know Your Customer (KYC) software is expected to give Alevon the opportunity to verify individuals with different types of ID documents and from different countries, even though the artworks are delivered only within the US market. For this reason, Alevon also integrated iDenfy’s Address Verification product in order to automatically check if the person’s residential address is legitimate and valid.

Furthermore, every new member on Alevon has to take a multi-step check that includes document scanning and biometric liveness detection, proof-of-address validation, phone verification for delivery scheduling, and Know Your Business (KYB) assessments for any corporate and family-office accounts. These services aim to enable Alevon to confirm not only who the applicant is, but where and how their artwork will be received in order to ensure that every piece arrives securely, on time, and in the hands of the rightful recipient.

At the same time, this system will focus on optimising Alevon’s background vetting operations, reducing rates up to 2 times during onboarding, increasing the reliability of scheduling white-glove deliveries, and adding a new layer of assurance for insurers and investors. In addition, the verified identity logs will be automatically generated and archived in downloadable PDF format, giving stakeholders instant visibility into compliance and fraud-prevention measures.



