Aleta Planet's virtual card allows Singaporeans to pay like a local in China

Aleta Planet’s AP-1 is one is a virtual card that can be widely used in China, for big and small transactions. AP-1 users can leverage on the network of UnionPay for various transactions, including buying food from roadside stores, taking taxis, shopping at malls, dining in restaurants and booking air tickets.

Furthermore, AP-1 users can take advantage of significant savings through the direct SGD-RMB currency exchange rates from UnionPay.

The AP-1 virtual card can also be used at retailers in Singapore that accept UnionPay QR code or Mobile Quickpass (a contactless NFC function).Starting from the end of December, AP-1 users will enjoy 18% off (capped at SGD 8) at various local participating merchants

Users can download the AP-1 app from Apple Store, Google Play or Huawei App Gallery, sign up for the virtual card within three minutes with MyInfo, then scan a retailer’s UnionPay QR Code or use UnionPay Mobile QuickPass at the POS.

AP-1 users may top up their virtual card by linking it to a credit card or top up directly from a savings account via PayNow. Maybank Singapore is supporting AP-1 as the solution enabler for the PayNow function.