



Jinnan is proactively broadening its global presence, which includes exporting low-carbon steel products to regions like the Middle East and Africa. In the upcoming year, the company anticipates its total payment volume with international clients and suppliers to hit USD 1 billion.

By harnessing Aleta Planet’s global B2B payment solutions, Jinnan's customers and suppliers are set to experience quicker and more efficient international transactions, facilitating Jinnan's global business growth. Additionally, Aleta Planet will use National Pulse’s networks to support Jinnan in its entry into international markets, starting with the UAE, Middle East, and Africa regions during the initial phase.