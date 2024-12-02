Jinnan is proactively broadening its global presence, which includes exporting low-carbon steel products to regions like the Middle East and Africa. In the upcoming year, the company anticipates its total payment volume with international clients and suppliers to hit USD 1 billion.
By harnessing Aleta Planet’s global B2B payment solutions, Jinnan's customers and suppliers are set to experience quicker and more efficient international transactions, facilitating Jinnan's global business growth. Additionally, Aleta Planet will use National Pulse’s networks to support Jinnan in its entry into international markets, starting with the UAE, Middle East, and Africa regions during the initial phase.
National Pulse, a conglomerate based in Dubai, invested in Aleta Planet in 2024 to capitalise on the UAE's strategy for expanding digital and financial services. This dynamic conglomerate promotes innovation and growth across various sectors, aiming to drive the UAE's economic transformation through strategic collaborations.
Businesses focus on environmental sustainability
The demand for steel in the UAE, Middle East, and Africa is on the rise, driven by economic growth, extensive infrastructure projects, construction activities, and heightened industrial output. Simultaneously, the increasing focus on environmental sustainability in these regions is transforming market dynamics, leading developers to prioritise green or energy-efficient certifications. This shift is driving the demand for high-performance materials, like those produced by Jinnan Steel Group.
Jinnan has invested USD 276.189.600 to upgrade its low-carbon steel production lines. In Linfen City, Shanxi Province, China, the company incorporates solar energy as part of its steel manufacturing process, which significantly lowers carbon emissions. For its sustainability initiatives, Jinnan has received a Class A Environmental Performance rating from the Chinese government.
Aleta Planet offers solutions that assist companies in navigating the financial landscape of China, facilitating trade and investment with the world’s second-largest economy. By using Aleta Planet, businesses can open local currency deposits in 39 countries and make payments across 140 countries.