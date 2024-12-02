Aleta Planet partners with Lakala International





Following this announcement, foreigners who are visiting China will be given the possibility to benefit from an improved payment experience through the use of the `Visitor to China` application. The application was set to be launched during the Asian Games in Hangzhou, between the 23rd of September and the 8th of October, which involves athletes from all over the region as well. The partnership between Lakala International and Aleta Planet aims to allow the visitors of the event to transact and make payments in an efficient and secure manner, with several merchants and businesses.







More information on the partnership

Aleta Planet will provide its QR-based digital wallet solution in order to simplify the process of purchasing goods, from water bottles to food or taxi rides. Customers and visitors will be given the capability to use this digital wallet to top it up through local fund transfers directly from their bank account back home, as well as through an international card or debit card. The funds and money that are in the digital wallet are guarded by the DBS Bank of Singapore, making the overall payment system more secure for users.

Moreover, as Aleta Planet represents a principal member of UnionPay, customers will be enabled to use the digital wallet in order to pay for transactions with multiple merchants across the country, as long as the traders and businesses accept payments through the UnionPay QR code.



Aleta Planet’s recent strategy of development

Aleta Planet had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different areas around the globe.

In January 2023, the global fintech announced the launch of B2B cross-border payment services for DiMuto’s AgriFood trade product, which was designed to track the movements of perishable goods through a global supply. Throughout this partnership, both AgriFood financing partners and clients were enabled to gain maximum visibility on the flow of goods and funds across the overall supply chain.

By incorporating Aleta Planet’s payment services with DiMuto’s blockchain-enabled platform, the latter was allowed to offer increased transparency and traceability to companies and institutions that were involved in the trading and financing process of agricultural products, such as fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, or meat.

Earlier in 2022, Aleta Planet partnered with Dimuto in order to address supply chain inefficiencies that lead the food waste worldwide. DiMuto’s proprietary digital asset creation technology, Dacky, was developed to enable a whole host of supply chain partners to trade and visualise the end-to-end procedures of perishable products from the minute they leave a farm to the moment they are put on the client’s table.



