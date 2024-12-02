Aleta Planet partners DiMuto to tackle supply chain problems

DiMuto’s proprietary digital asset creation technology, Dacky, is designed to allow a whole host of supply chain partners to trace and visualise the end-to-end process of perishable produce, including fruits and vegetables, from the minute they leave a farm to the minute they are put on the consumer’s table.







The Dacky Solution

Dacky uses QR labels and images to track fruits and cartons so that anyone in the supply chain, from farmers and packers to logistics and shipping companies, distributors, or retailers, to have a clear data of their merchandise. The new feature is designed to smooth out trades and minimise food waste, while also lowering the carbon footprint of delivery companies and working towards improving fare trade tactics.

The Dacky platform was launched in 2020 and is already used in 17 countries worldwide, including China and Colombia, to track over 800 million fruits worth around USD 100 million. DiMuto’s platform uses the latest blockchain, AI, and Internet of Things technologies to generate, analyse, and present data and images on a single platform.





Partnership to prevent food waste

The strategic partnership with Aleta Planet will offer SMEs in the agrifood industry with a w faster and a more cost-efficient B2B payment system that leverages international networks of global card issuers, ensuring less time is spent from the minute produce is harvested to the moment it is shipped and consumed.

DiMuto’s Dacky platform can allow buyers from Asia to verify the quality of produce shipped from other countries participating in the programme, receive warning about any potential delays in the delivery chain. At the same time, sellers can see the produce when the carton is opened at the receiving end and start preparing new shipments faster, speeding up the supply chain and fighting food waste.