Aleta Planet partners AXS to enable digital payments with UnionPay cards

According to the press release, Aleta Planet is providing the API technology to power the use of all UnionPay cards to make e-payments through AXS. UnionPay acceptance will not be available at physical AXS stations and the online AXS e-Station. AXS users can use their UnionPay debit and credit cards to pay their bills or fines, top-up prepaid cards, and use government e-services wherever they are. Besides, Aleta Planet is the first fintech and certified principal member of UnionPay to partner AXS.

Furthermore, the AP-1 virtual card can also be used to pay bills on AXS. Launched last December, AP-1 enables Singapore-based consumers and foreigners to make cashless payments in China for big and small transactions. This will benefit business and leisure travelers going to mainland China as restrictions on cross-border travel ease further in the coming months.

Overall, Aleta Planet has been looking to expand its suite of services for UnionPay cardholders, providing more digital payment options, benefits, and rewards. The move comes as demand for UnionPay cards continues to grow among Singaporean consumers.