Aleta Planet, Nestia to launch UnionPay virtual debit card

The virtual card, powered by Aleta Planet’s proprietary technology, leverages on UnionPay’s global network. The integration with Nestia app allows users to make UnionPay QR Code payments, both offline and online, at over 30 million merchants in Singapore, China and 39 other markets around the world. They will also benefit from exclusive UnionPay rewards and promotions.

In addition, users will also have access to the recently launched UnionPay-Aleta Planet MoneyExpress remittance service, enabling them to transfer money quickly and safely.

The collaboration is significant for Nestia as it gives users access to a wider range of merchants, allowing them to make payments across multiple touchpoints and transforming the app from a closed-loop platform to an open-loop network.