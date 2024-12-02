Aleta Planet launches MPLUS Aleta





Following this announcement, the newly launched MPLUS Aleta was developed in order to address the unique financial needs of Muslin communities across the region of Southeast Asia, where multiple small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and markets rely mostly on cash or credit card payments.

In addition, the digital payment application will enable Muslim merchants to not pay transaction fees for 24 months. The adoption of the app will also reduce processing costs, while also allowing faster settlements and optimising security. The company will provide a robust foundation for scaling digital payments across markets, as well as meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market, and remain compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.











More information on Aleta Planet’s product launch

According to the official press release, clients and customers will be required to download the app in order to access its benefits, as well as to scan a dedicated MPLUS Aleta QR code to pay the merchant. At the same time, they will have the possibility to access a one-stop shop and community of Muslin traders and enterprises who cater to the particular needs of the community, all within the product.

MPLUS Atela was developed in order to leverage QR payment technology, while also utilising AP’s proprietary network and designing a closed-loop payment ecosystem. This strategy will make the transactions to be processed entirely within AP’s own infrastructure, bypassing traditional external payment networks while also offering an uncompromised and efficient level of security. Furthermore, Muslim businesses will be enabled to ensure safety and ease of transactions, as well as higher privacy and data protection.

Aleta Planet is currently planning to also deploy the app to other Muslim communities across Southeast Asia, with a particular focus on Indonesia and Malaysia later in 2025. In addition, as part of its strategic expansion in the region, MPLUS Aleta is expected to introduce an optimised cashback program in order to reward users for their transactions, besides removing payment fees. This will not only deliver immediate value to customers but also drive adoption and repeat usage. Furthermore, by fostering this circle, the application aims to develop benefits for both shoppers and merchants, while also accelerating the transition to a cashless economy.