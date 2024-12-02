Both AgriFood financing partners and customers can now gain maximum visibility on flow of goods and funds across the supply chain. By integrating AletaPlaent’s payment solutions with DiMuto’s blockchain-enabled platform, the former can provide increased transparency and traceability to business and institutions involved in the trading and financing of agricultural foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, and seafood products.

The roots of a successful partnership

The new payment functionality has been available since the end of 2022, a few months after Aleta Planet and DiMuto announced their strategic partnership, aiming to tackle supply chain inefficiencies that lead to global food waste and lack of access to financing in the global trading of perishable agricultural products.

DiMuto’s AgriFood trade platform provides three main services – a marketplace, the trade management platform, and a trade financing platform.





How does it work?

The company leverages its in-house built system of traceable buyers and suppliers to move AgriFood products around the world, to fight global food waste and promote a more sustainable economy. Once an order has been placed between a buyer and a seller, the items are tracked and managed in real time using DiMoto’s Trade Management tool.

Its proprietary digital asset creation technology (DACKY) tracks the produce using QR labels and digital images, so that every buyer and seller of goods and services along the supply chain – from farmers harvesting to packers, shippers, distributors, and retailers – know exactly where the order is ay any point.

At the same time, buyers can check the quality of the products ordered from AI-scored images uploaded to the platform before being packed and receive warnings of any delays in terms of delivery. This way, they can rest assured the produces ordered are always fresh and in perfect condition. The ecosystem is built to ensure maximum satisfaction and high quality of the produces throughout all the supply chain’s links, from producers to end-consumers.





The benefits

A blockchain-enabled system like DiMuto provides a greater level of security to orders since records are updated and stored across multiple computers that can be accessed by all interested parties, which also adds transparency and visibility.

All participants in the supply chain can leverage the digital account’s ability to collect and pay in 14 different currencies with competitive exchange rates. Financing is also available through Aleta Planet’s partners.

To the day, DiMuto’s business model has helped handle more than 12 million units of AgriFood products worth over USD 17 million, with customers from over ten countries, including China, currently the world’s second largest economy.