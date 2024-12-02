Aleta Planet, Fooyo form joint venture to offer digital marketing and ecommerce solutions to Singapore businesses

The joint venture, AP Studios, provides tools ranging from payment checkout webpages and chatbots to WeChat/Alipay mini programmes, crowd-control monitoring solutions, and interactive tourism apps. Furthermore, the tools can be customised for merchants in retail, medical, education, tourism, government, and other industries.

Fooyo creates web and mobile apps to help users navigate tourism, retail, and hospitality services. It is the developer behind the MySentosa app which allows users to access real-time information about the island resort. It also created the MuslimSG app, Chongqing Tourism Pass, and Hongya Cave crowd monitoring solution.