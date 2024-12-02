Aleta Planet, Discover Global Network partner to enable merchants in Asia Pacific to expand ecommerce payment acceptance

According to the press release, starting from Q2 2021, Aleta Planet, as an acquirer for Discover Global Network, will begin enabling merchants in Singapore to accept online transactions from cardholders using cards issued by Discover and Diners Club International, as well as their network alliance partners including RuPay in India, BC Card in South Korea, Troy in Turkey, and other alliances around the world.

Besides Singapore, Aleta Planet will expand online merchant acceptance for Discover Global Network to Hong Kong, Malaysia, Dubai, and Australia. While Aleta Planet’s expertise remains on payments to and from China, the move enables its solutions to facilitate transactions with other economic powerhouses such as the US, India, and South Korea.