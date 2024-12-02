Alesha Mart launches ecommerce business

According to The Daily Star, the aleshamart.com website will provide various products and services to meet the market demand of the emerging ecommerce industry, including medicine delivery service, discounts, attractive membership packages, cash home delivery of MFS transferred money, the option of buying grocery products on credit, work scope for the freelancers, and a platform for small entrepreneurs to export local products.

The initiative comes as online sales increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and many people opt for home deliveries in order to keep social distance. Therefore, the company comes to support its consumers, offering them a hassle-free online shopping experience, while providing a fast delivery.