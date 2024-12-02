The new end-to-end payment solution, addressed to ad tech companies, provides answers for the key challenges that these companies frequently encounter when entering new markets.

Among the offerings that the new unit includes are KYC capabilities, credit assessment and underwriting, billing and collections, tax collection and payments, local tax and regulatory compliance, and cross-border payments.

Alep’s new payments ecosystem purportedly seeks to connect advertisers and agencies in emerging countries with a payment solution so that they can reach consumers on various digital platforms.





The wider context

Alep’s decision to venture into launching such a unit was seemingly motivated by the lucrative nature of the market.

As cited in the official press release, according to eMarketer's projections, the worldwide expenditure on digital advertising is anticipated to reach USD 766 billion by 2025. Even more to this point, Frost & Sullivan's data suggests that the transaction value for global remittances and cross-border payments is projected to grow from USD 37.15 trillion in 2020 to around USD 39.99 trillion by 2026.

Aleph’s foray into the market with the launch of such a unit banks on the company’s over 19 years of experience providing credit underwriting and cross-border payment offerings to advertisers and digital ad tech platforms. Even more to this point, the company reportedly currently manages USD 2 billion in cross-border credit and payments via its network across global markets.





Aleph’s position regarding the new offering

When commenting on the latest development, an official from Aleph stated that they established their company with the aim to adapt to the continuously changing needs of the digital industry.

Furthermore, they voiced their intention to extend their cross-border payment and credit underwriting capabilities to include various subcategories within the digital advertising ecosystem, including SSPs, DMPs, DSPs, ad-quality, viewability, ad-serving technology, apps, and gaming, among others.

Lastly, they emphasised the potential for over 5,000 of Aleph's current digital-native advertisers that are striving to connect with global consumers. These advertisers, the official suggested, could potentially transform into customers by leveraging the capabilities offered by Aleph Payments.

Aleph is a network that connects over 22,000 advertisers with consumers on over 45 digital platforms worldwide, including TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), Snap, Spotify, Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Twitch, and Google.