ALDI Nord moves in-store acquiring in Germany to Fiserv

In the interest of its customers, ALDI Nord decided at the end of June 2020 to transfer its entire in-store acquiring volume in Germany to a new provider on short notice. In just four days, ALDI Nord and Fiserv reached an agreement, and Fiserv began processing payments for more than 2,250 ALDI Nord locations in Germany within 12 hours of the agreement being signed. Payments are processed via TeleCash from First Data, now Fiserv.

The addition of in-store acquiring in Germany builds on the growing relationship between ALDI Nord and Fiserv. ALDI Nord has been a Fiserv client for 15 years, leveraging Network Service Provider (NSP) services for routing and switching payment transactions. In November of 2019, Fiserv announced it was chosen to power the global launch of ALDI Nord and ALDI SÜD’s first online ordering capabilities for home delivery, ALDI liefert.



