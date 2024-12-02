Aldi introduces app-based checkout-free supermarket payment solution 

The supermarket works app-based, the payment is processed via the stored credit card, and the usual PSP is used here. The Aldi branch can only be entered by those who have installed and registered with the associated app. The technical identification of the goods is purely based on cameras. The customer must store his personal information and payment data and the payment is processed by credit card via the app. Shopping carts are not necessary for recognition, nor do goods have to be scanned at the exit.

However, there is a digital statement within the app, which the customer can complain about in the event of discrepancies. A shop solution from the cashless specialist Aifi is used. Aifi enables retail companies to make existing stores cashless or to develop new stores that are designed in-house for these solutions. Aldi works here with image-processing methods that deliberately do not collect any biometric data from the customers and also assign a new session ID for each shopping process.