Aldi France deploys Verifone terminals to accept mobile payments

Aldi France operates 900 retail locations and is a unit of Group Aldi, a global retail grocery chain.

Aldi is deploying the VX 520, Verifones countertop payment system that handles contactless and NFC-enabled card processing. It also enables Aldi France to accept mobile wallet technologies such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and Android Pay, subject to market availability. Additionally, Verifone will supply its P5C PINpads and check readers to equip Aldis checkout lanes with fast and efficient payment acceptance.

In addition to this relationship in France, Verifone works with Aldi in several European countries, including the UK and Germany.