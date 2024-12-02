Alcineo launches softPOS to enable payment acceptance on smartphones

According to the press release, the feature is a secure solution accessible to all merchants, enabling them to accept payment cards directly from their smartphones, without the need of an additional card reader.

The softPOS solution embeds EMV payment software and meets the tap-to-phone requirements issued by major payment schemes. Moreover, Alcineo offers a softPOS software development kit (SDK) to payment solution providers, allowing them to customise their solution and reduce time to market.

Furthermore, the solution provides an increased level of security and data protection, using tokenisation and other encryption methods to ensure the safety of sensitive transaction data all the way through the digital payment process.

Alcineo develops embedded software and security solutions by integrating payment systems in all markets. Their products and solutions are at the forefront of technology to provide secure digital payment solutions to customers.