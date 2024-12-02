Alcatel Onetouch teams up with Fortumo

Under the terms of the agreement, Fortumo will implement its carrier billing platform for payments in the App Center app store on Alcatel Onetouch mobile handsets.

The partnership agreement means that Alcatel Onetouch users in 88 countries can make payments in the App Center app store, charged to their mobile operator bill without the need for a credit card.

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is currently available to 2.1 billion users of 46 different mobile operators in 13 countries in Asia (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam). Globally, Fortumo covers approximately 300 mobile operators in 83 countries, connecting 4.6 billion end-users to its carrier billing solution.

In recent news, Fortumo has launched a new version of its Android in-app purchasing SDK for app stores.