Albertsons selects Okta to address security and customer experience

Albertsons, one of the largest US grocery retailers, has deployed Okta Customer Identity products to support consumer programs, its ecommerce strategy and to better serve the more than 30 million customers it interacts with each week. The Okta Identity Cloud will serve as the first step of online interaction between Albertsons and its customers, powering user registration and authentication for Albertsons’ website and mobile application. Okta’s Customer Identity products Single Sign-On, Universal Directory and API Access Management will provide one central identity platform.