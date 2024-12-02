Albania launches national e-invoicing system

Another purpose stated for the national e-invoicing system is to raise revenue and bring the tax system into line with practices in the European Union, which it wants to join, according to government officials. The Socialist government of Prime Minister Edi Rama launched a campaign to encourage companies to register and issue receipts when it came to power in 2013. But despite early successes, many companies still operate beyond the reach of the tax authorities.

The minister announced the initiative after personally leading checks of businesses for a week that uncovered 1,600 hotels listed on a booking site that had not registered with the tax authorities at the peak of the tourism season. Denaj had earlier said 160 retail fuel suppliers and 453 construction companies were also found to be not paying taxes.

Under the plan outlined by the minister, businesses will report transactions with customers online to the tax authorities from 1 January 2020, and from the start of 2021, all business transactions and dealings with the tax authorities will be electronic.