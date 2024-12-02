Akurateco teams up with Tranzzo, Tinkbit, Connectum for more business coverage

The company’s aim of collaborating with Tinkbit is meant to help customers easily weave digital currencies into their checkout experience and eliminate fraud by integrating a cutting-edge fraud and chargeback prevention system.

Via Tranzzo’s partnership, Akurateco wants to make the platform a primary choice for multichannel transaction flow consolidation for ticket providers, ecommerce business owners, and online educators from all over the world.

The integration with Connectum will help Akurateco to offer a wide selection of innovative global payment providers developing customise and manage payment platforms.