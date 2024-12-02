



As part of their collaboration, Akurateco and DineroPay deployed optimised mobile wallet solutions, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, customised to meet the specific needs, demands, and preferences of the Saudi Arabian market. Additionally, the agreement between the two companies underlined the scaling importance of mobile payments in the Middle East, a region currently transitioning toward digital-first financial solutions.











The partnership comes a few months after AzeriCard integrated Apple Pay and Google Pay for its customers leveraging Akurateco’s expertise. The move was facilitated by Akurateco’s payment solutions and was set to support AzeriCard’s commitment to delivering secure and optimised financial solutions for its customers.





Akurateco and DineroPay’s plans

Through this partnership, Akurateco and DineroPay also implemented an on-premises payment infrastructure hosted on Oracle Cloud, in turn ensuring compliance with the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) requirements for data localisation. The setup supports both adherence to regulatory requirements and allows scalability and performance improvement for DineroPay’s growing operations.

Moreover, the two companies leverage network tokenization technology to further assist in advancement and innovation. Substituting sensitive card details for secure tokens allows the solution to reduce fraud risks and augment the security of mobile transactions. Through Akurateco’s white-label gateway, DineroPay can enable multiple approaches to token decryption, equipping businesses with flexibility in improving payment flows and scaling approval rates.

The alliance forged between Akurateco and DineroPay underlined how technology can support digital transformation in a region that has the prospect of substantial expansion. By merging their knowledge and capabilities, the two companies plan to assist the overall development of mobile payments in the MENA region, allowing businesses and consumers to benefit from additional solutions that meet their needs and preferences.