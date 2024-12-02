Akurateco, PPRO, RBK Money, Bennupay team up for full-cycle payment consulting services

The aim of this collaboration is to offer Akurateco’s clients a connection to local payment methods, as well as a full-cycle payment consulting for merchants at different stages of business development.

The company’s integration with PPRO will allow the users of the system to reach out to customers from new regions by offering them preferred local payment methods. With RBK.money, the white-label payment system is now a go-to solution for merchants selling to or targeting the CIS region. The BennuPay integration is meant to help the merchants expand their alternative payment methods list.