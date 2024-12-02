Akurateco partners with WorldCard for Pix integration

By collaborating with the payment solution provider and integrating Pix, Akurateco is looking to extend client business coverage in Latin America, while simultaneously increasing their services’ exposure.





Instant payments in Brazil through Pix and Akurateco’s offering

Based on the information provided in the press release, the November 2020-launched Pix is an instant payment system that was developed by the Central Bank of Brazil and is now the most predominant in the region.

Pix enables direct transfers between bank accounts leveraging a QR code or mobile app, and the payment method is fast, convenient, and secure, and allows users to carry out transactions 24/7, including weekends and holidays. Following its integration with Pix, Akurateco looks to expand its customer base in the region.

As a white-label payment gateway provider, Akurateco offers advanced payment processing solutions for both payment service providers and merchants worldwide. The company’s software is entirely brandable and equipped with advanced payment technologies, including intelligent routing and cascading, recurring billing, risk management, and tokenisation, amongst others.











The announcement also details that Akurateco has the goal of constantly growing the number of banks and payment providers that are integrated into the platform. As of now, more than 270 payment connectors are available to Akurateco’s customer base via an open API.





Akurateco’s 2022-2023 development strategy

When talking about Akurateco’s development strategy throughout 2022 and 2023, the company looked to not only expand its presence but also its offering. In February 2023, it announced that it received certification for its integration with international payment provider Elavon, a US Bank subsidiary, following which transaction processing via Elavon’s system was enabled.

In November 2022, through a collaboration with financial infrastructure platform for businesses Stripe, Akurateco made public integrations with both Apple Pay and Alipay. By doing so, the company aimed to expand the list of payment methods for its customers and enable them to accept one-time and recurring payments in a secure manner, aiming to improve the customer experience and make the checkout process increasingly fast and secure, while simultaneously gaining revenue.