Akurateco launches white-label software and SaaS payment platform

Akurateco’s own white-label software aims to meet the needs of both new payment providers and industry giants. Its smart routing and cascading features allow to decrease the number of declined transactions and increase the transaction approval ratio.

Akurateco Cashier has 70+ connectors to various banks and payment methods making payment flow and transactional analytics smooth and simple. The platform solves the problem of limited control over transactional data for merchants with multiple payment providers. Among its multiple features are payment calendar, incoming payments management, reconciliation, advanced one-page analytics, and own fraud prevention system.