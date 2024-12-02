Akurateco joins forces with Stripe and VirtualPay

This collaboration was followed by the integration of both systems with Akurateco’s white-label payment platform in a bid to maximise the checkout experience of their customers. Akurateco recognised merchants’ need to access a variety of popular payment methods to appeal to their clients across the globe, especially in a fast-paced world of cross-border ecommerce and one-click payments.

As such, the direct integration of both Stripe and VirtualPay payment solutions with the white-label platform allows merchants to cater to a broader audience by offering their preferred payment methods.