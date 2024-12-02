Akurateco integrates with Elavon

A US-based credit card processor and an acquirer in Europe, Elavon has been activating within the payment processing space for over 30 years, focusing on the quality of integrations performed to it for processing services and requiring certification of payments providers that want to connect to Elavon as an acquirer. The certification process is a confirmation of integration having been performed correctly and enables transaction processing via Elavon’s system.





Akurateco’s offering and how the Elavon integration falls into place

Following the completion of the certification process and integration with Elavon, Akurateco validated the fact that the integration was performed in a correct and seamless manner and that it is in compliance with security standards.

With this integration, companies that leverage the Akurateco platform for the orchestration of their payments are now enabled to connect to Elavon in a matter of minutes and begin transacting, with no development required from their side. Based on the information provided in the press release, Elavon plays an important role within Akurateco’s growth strategy, as it is a global acquirer with over 1,5 million customers in more than 35 countries.











A payment orchestration and white-label payment gateway software provider, Akurateco is a fully brandable solution with over 200 integrated payment providers worldwide. The company enables users to own a ready-to-use PCI DSS payment gateway and to manage a multitude of payment channels in one single place, while simultaneously helping them save costs and increase revenue.





Akurateco developments in 2022

The Netherlands-based company announced several developments throughout 2022, with the most recent one being the November 2022 integration with Apple Pay and Alipay via Stripe. Following this implementation, Akurateco expanded the list of payment methods for its clients, enabling them to accept one-time and recurring payments in a secure manner.

In October of the same year, the company made public its integration with payment provider Qenta with the aim of having its client business coverage and market share improved. As detailed at the time, the integration focused on having this increased in Austria and Central Europe predominantly, with the company looking to provide more payment options and strengthen the security of e-payments processing both in Austria and in international markets.

Earlier in May, Akurateco integrated with US-based commerce solutions company Cybersource, enabling payment providers to have payments accepted and managed via its admin panel worldwide on acquirers working on Cybersource technology. Furthermore, the reason for the integration was that of reducing time-to-market for customers by having the need to connect local payment methods one at a time eliminated.

