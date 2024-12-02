Akurateco integrates with Cybersource

As a result of the integration, payment providers began to accept and manage payments via Akurateco’s admin panel worldwide on acquirers working on Cybersource technology. Cybersource is a payment software that specialises in secure payment processing and fraud detection.

The main reason for the integration, according to Akurateco, is to reduce time-to-market for the customers by eliminating the need to connect local payment methods one at a time. Moreover, now that Akurateco integrated with Cybersource, the onboarding of acquiring banks that work on its technology takes much less time and resources.

Akurateco's Payment Orchestration Platform is a brandable, white-label solution allowing users to own the end-to-end ready-to-use PCI DSS gateway. The platform has more than 150 connectors to banks and payment methods all over the world available via a single platform. It also supports any transaction-based flow and maintains single integration approach, allowing clients to manage all their payment channels in one place to optimise payment processing costs and improve transaction approval ratio.