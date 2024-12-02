Akurateco announces two integrations in the MENA region

Through these integrations, Akurateco aims to solidify its presence in the Middle East and North Africa while reaffirming its commitment to becoming the primary payment hub in the region. In short, Akurateco’s recent integrations with Tap Payments and MyFatoorah support the company's goals of delivering state-of-the-art payment solutions that enhance business operations, enable growth, and foster a thriving digital ecosystem.

MyFatoorah is a payment solutions provider that provides a selection of services tailored to businesses in the MENA region. By incorporating MyFatoorah's advanced features into its platform, Akurateco is able to help businesses manage their finances efficiently and capitalise on ecommerce growth in the region.

Tap Payments is a payment gateway that offers a seamless payment experience, catering to businesses of all sizes and enabling them to accept payments in a straightforward way. Tap allows businesses to expand across the MENA region through a single integration while enabling all the necessary payment methods that their customers trust and prefer. These include local payment methods such as KNET, Benefit, Fawry, and MADA, as well as international methods such as Mastercard, American Express, and Visa. Through this integration, Akurateco aims to ensure that more businesses in the region are able to accept online payments.

More information about Akurateco

A payment orchestration and white-label payment gateway software provider, Akurateco is a fully brandable solution with over 200 integrated payment providers worldwide. The company enables users to own a ready-to-use PCI DSS payment gateway and to manage a multitude of payment channels in one single place, while simultaneously helping them save costs and increase revenue.

The Netherlands-based company announced several developments throughout 2023, with the latest one being the May 2023 partnership with WorldCard for the integration with Brazil-based payment method Pix. By collaborating with the payment solution provider and integrating Pix, Akurateco wanted to extend client business coverage in Latin America, while also improving the exposure of its services.

In February 2023, Akurateco also announced the certification of its integration to international payment provider Elavon, which is a US Bank subsidiary.

Elavon has established a presence in the payment processing space for over 30 years, focusing on the quality of integrations performed to it for processing services and requiring certification of payments providers that want to connect to Elavon as an acquirer.

For more information about Akurateco, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.