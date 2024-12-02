Akurateco announces payment connection to Payvision, BalticBill, and others

The combination of these connectors will help customers of Akurateco to expand businesses and start selling overseas, fine-tune and multiply checkout scenarios to meet the client’s customer expectations, along with the purpose of decreasing chargeback risks.

Each of these connectors allows Akurateco to provide customers with payment methods of their choice. All in an effort to streamline agents’ or merchants’ business, with an uninterrupted and fast transaction flow. These connectors are already available for integration for the clients of Akurateco and the company expects a new set of integrations available shortly.







