Akurateco has entered into a strategic agreement with African payments company enza to support the delivery of digital payment services across the continent.

The collaboration will see Akurateco provide its white-label payment orchestration platform, which enza will use as a foundational component in its general effort to expand access to financial services and streamline digital transactions.

Enza, a fintech initiative launched by the team behind EMP Group, is focused on creating a more integrated and accessible payment ecosystem across Africa. With operations touching more than 40 countries, the company aims to drive adoption of Embedded Finance, improve cross-border transaction capabilities, and facilitate new revenue models for banks and commercial institutions.

Enza to accelerate product rollout

By leveraging Akurateco’s PCI DSS-compliant platform, enza expects to significantly reduce the time and resources required to bring its services to market. The infrastructure-as-a-service approach allows the company to avoid building core payment systems from the ground up, enabling it to prioritise customer-focused developments and expand payment options more efficiently.

Officials from enza noted that the technical partnership aligns with the company’s strategy to provide merchants and consumers with more flexible and reliable ways to transact. The collaboration is also expected to support the firm’s wider goals around financial inclusion and innovation across the continent.

Representatives from Akurateco described the partnership as part of a wider effort to facilitate economic growth in underbanked regions by supporting the technical infrastructure required for modern payment systems. They added that Africa’s shift toward digital finance will depend heavily on adaptable and scalable platforms capable of serving a diverse and fragmented market.