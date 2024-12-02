Aktif Bank selects Earthport for international payment solution

The agreement will help the bank’s corporate customers to trade internationally and the retail customers of its Universal Payment Transfer (UPT) service to make cross-border payments.

Aktif Bank is an investment bank in Turkey. It operates in the fields of retail banking, investment banking and regional banking.

Earthport, a global financial services organisation, specialises in the provision of a white label cross-border payments service. It operates globally and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Service Regulations 2009 for the provision of payment services.

