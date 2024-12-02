AKQA rolls out ecommerce platform for New World

The New World website helps customers make online transactions, interact with shoppable recipes, articles and shopping list builders. This project will be followed by the PAK’nSAVE brand site which will launch soon.

Some of AKQA’s AUNZ’s other retail clients include Officeworks, Nissan, Purina, AMP, Ticketek, and Foxtel.

AKQA operates in 28 markets globally, with over 2100 people worldwide. Across the Asia Pacific region, the studios collaborate closely across Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Wellington, Tokyo, and Shanghai to form one united APAC presence.